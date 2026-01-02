Marcus Crawford Is the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

Kansas City Mavericks' defenseman Marcus Crawford is the ECHL ¬ËPlus Performer of the Month for December after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +14 during the month.

Crawford was even or better in each of his 10 December games, including a +4 on Dec. 12 at Fort Wayne and on Dec. 21 against Allen.

The 28-year-old leads the ECHL with a +26 rating, while also leading all defensemen with 27 points (5g-22a) in 27 games this season.

Crawford has totaled 201 points (44g-157a) in 307 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Toledo and Orlando. He has skated in eight career American Hockey League games with Grand Rapids and recorded 112 points (13g-99a) in 108 games with Cardiff of the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Crawford tallied 149 points (23g-126a) in 252 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, will present Marcus Crawford with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Mavericks' home game.

Runner-Up: Zach Uens, Kansas City (+13).







