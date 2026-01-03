Fuel Shut Out Bloomington, 5-0, In Battle With Bison

Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Bloomington Bison in their first game of the new year. Despite being outshot by the Bison, the Fuel claimed a dominant 5-0 win in their first home game of 2026.

1ST PERIOD

At 2:22, Owen Robinson took the game's first penalty for slashing. The Fuel killed it off.

Mike Van Unen scored his first professional goal at 4:35 to put Indy up, 1-0. Tyler Paquette and Robinson claimed the assists on that goal.

Bloomington's Brandon Yeamans took a roughing penalty at 12:28 which gave Indy their first power play of the game.

21 seconds into the power play, Sahil Panwar scored with the help of Lee Lapid and Matt Petgrave. This gave Indy a 2-0 lead.

At 13:08, Mikael Robidoux and Michael Marchesan dropped the gloves, each earning two minutes for roughing. Robidoux earned an additional minor penalty for roughing which gave the Fuel another power play chance.

Griffen Fox was called for tripping at 16:27, giving Indy another power play chance. Petgrave capitalized exactly thirty seconds later with a power play goal assisted by Jordan Martin and Lapid to make it 3-0.

That is how the period ended, with the Fuel outshooting the Bison, 10-6.

2ND PERIOD

The game's next penalty didn't happen until 12:40 when Bloomington's Cooper Moore was called for holding. This put the Fuel on the power play, but the Bison killed it off.

At 14:48, Petgrave was called for holding which gave Bloomington a late power play but that was killed off too.

After two periods, the Fuel were still leading 3-0 and were outshooting Bloomington, 18-15.

3RD PERIOD

At 2:44, Riku Ishida was called for interference which gave the Fuel a power play opportunity. Bloomington was able to kill it off.

Petgrave scored his second goal of the game at 12:43, to put Indy up 4-0. Cody Laskosky and Jadon Joseph tallied the assists.

Robidoux and Fuel goaltender Owen Flores each got a minor penalty for roughing at 15:34. Laskosky served the penalty for Indy.

With under one minute to go in the final period, Jesse Tucker and Robidoux were each given a ten-minute misconduct penalty.

Time expired soon after and the Fuel took home the dominant 5-0 win, despite the Bison eclipsing them in shots, 26-25.

