Kansas City's Crawford Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks' defenseman Marcus Crawford is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for December after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +14 during the month.
Crawford was even or better in each of his 10 December games, including a +4 on Dec. 12 at Fort Wayne and on Dec. 21 against Allen.
The 28-year-old leads the ECHL with a +26 rating, while also leading all defensemen with 27 points (5g-22a) in 27 games this season.
Crawford has totaled 201 points (44g-157a) in 307 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Toledo and Orlando. He has skated in eight career American Hockey League games with Grand Rapids and recorded 112 points (13g-99a) in 108 games with Cardiff of the Elite Ice Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Crawford tallied 149 points (23g-126a) in 252 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Marcus Crawford with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Mavericks' home game.
Runner-Up: Zach Uens, Kansas City (+13).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Grant Loven (+8); Allen - Sam Sedley (+12); Atlanta - Isak Walther (+9); Bloomington - Kyle Jackson and Sullivan Mack (+8); Cincinnati - John Jaworski (+5); Florida - Connor Doherty (+7); Fort Wayne - Blake Murray (+6); Greensboro - Kenny Johnson (+3); Greenville - Ben Poisson (+4); Idaho - Jaden Shields (+12); Indy - Nick Grima and Kevin Lombardi (+3); Iowa - Mike Koster and Will Zmolek (+2); Jacksonville - Garrett Van Wyhe (+9); Kalamazoo - Davis Pennington (+5); Maine - Sebastian Vidmar (+2); Norfolk - Nathan Noel (+4); Orlando - Reece Newkirk (+6); Rapid City - Seth Fyten (+6); Reading - Alec Butcher (+8); Savannah - Connor Gregga and Cole Krygier (+2); South Carolina - Jalen Luypen (+7); Tahoe - Nate Kallen and Brennan Kapcheck (+2); Toledo - Brandon Hawkins, Dylan Moulton and Jacob Truscott (+9); Trois-Rivières - Anthony Beauregard and Anthony Poulin (+3); Tulsa - Justin Michaelian (0); Utah - Evan Friesen (+6); Wheeling - Zach Urdahl (+6); Wichita - Noah Beck (+3) and Worcester - Anthony Callin, Matt DeMelis, Anthony Hora and Cam McDonald (+4).
Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Marcus Crawford
