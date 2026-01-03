Tulsa Comes from Behind to Best Iowa, 4-2
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Tulsa, OK - The Iowa Heartlanders received goals from Jonny Sorenson and Cameron Butler, but the Tulsa Oilers scored four unanswered to upend the Heartlanders, 4-2, Friday at BOK Center.
Iowa jumped out to a hot start with two goals on their first four shots. Jonny Sorenson scored on Iowa's first shot on goal 1:51 into the game, taking a deflected pass from Yuki Miura at the slot and depositing his fourth of the season.
Next, Cameron Butler anchored himself at the right post and slung in his first goal of the season, a power-play marker with 9:29 left in the first. Brandon Schultz created the play, driving wide on a rush chance and finding Butler wide open on a post-to-post pass.
Coulson Pitre scored a power-play goal for Tulsa with 5:09 to go in the second to cut the lead in half. The Oilers got their fourth straight power play early in the third and Dylan Fitze tallied on a net-front tap to tie the scored 2:43 into the third.
Adam McMaster potted with 8:18 left at even strength at the net front to give Tulsa the lead, 3-2. Next, Jeremy Biakabatuka tallied with 4:58 left to give the Oilers another.
William Rousseau dropped despite 30 saves. Vyacheslav Buteyets won with 24 saves.
The Heartlanders are back at Tulsa Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Saturday's game will be broadcasted on 1630 AM KCJJ and available on the KCJJ mobile app and on 1630kcjj.com. Iowa is next at home Wed., Jan. 14 vs. Kalamazoo.
- Kumpulainen Scores in 3-1 NYE Loss at Mavericks
