Iowa Battles to End in 3-2 Defeat at Tulsa

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa, OK - The Iowa Heartlanders scored twice in the second to cut into the Tulsa Oilers' lead, but Iowa couldn't get the tying goal in a 3-2 decision at Tulsa Saturday at BOK Center. Iowa had seven shots in the third period seeking a tie; five of those shots came in the final five minutes of the third. Matthew Sop and Cameron Butler scored for Iowa.

The Heartlanders outshot the Oilers, 15-8, in a scoreless first period.

The teams combined for five goals in the second and Tulsa led, 3-2, after 40 minutes. Tulsa scored twice in the opening 1:08 of the second to take a 2-0 edge.

Sop tallied on the breakaway three minutes later at 4:42 of the second, going backhand to forehand for his ninth of the season. Jaxon Nelson assisted. Iowa trailed, 2-1, after the goal.

Three minutes later, Tyler Poulsen scored his second of the game at 8:07 of the second at even strength. The goal came one second after Tulsa's third power-play chance had ended.

Iowa's Butler concluded the second with a hustle play from Elliot Desnoyers to make it 3-2 with 1:27 to go in the second. Desnoyers dove across the blue line to keep the play onside, Butler drove and received a pass up the high slot from Rasmus Kumpulainen. Butler sniped it high and over the goaltender's shoulder for his second goal in the ECHL.

William Rousseau dropped despite 27 saves. Vyacheslav Buteyets won his second straight game with 25 saves.

The Heartlanders continue a six-game road trip at Toledo next Friday at 6:15 p.m. Iowa visits Kalamazoo for back-to-back games Jan. 10 at 3:30 p.m. and Jan. 11 at 2:00 p.m. Iowa is next at home Wed., Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.







