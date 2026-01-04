Gargoyles Shut out in 3-0 Loss to Gladiators
Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
ATLANTA, GA - The Greensboro Gargoyles fired 35 shots on Atlanta Gladiators netminder TJ Semptimphelter but could not find the back of the net in 3-0 loss.
After a scoreless first period, the Gladiators scored twice in a five-minute span during the second period. Jack O'Brien opened the scoring 5:16 into the middle frame, then Ethan Scardina extended a 2-0 lead at 10:20.
The Gargoyles were shorthanded three times in the third period, including a double minor from the second period that overlapped the opening 3:10 of the frame. Greensboro pulled Ruslan Khazheyev late, but the Gladiators finished an empty net goal with 5.8 seconds remaining in regulation.
Khazheyev saved 17 of 19 shots against. The Gargoyles found 36 shots on goal but ran into a hot goaltender. "We were talking in the intermission that it is almost comical how we can continue generating high danger chances and not seeing it come to fruition," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "We will continue to work our tails off and hope the results will follow."
The Gargoyles finish the weekend Sunday afternoon as they head to Charleston, SC to close out their regular season series with the Stingrays.
Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
