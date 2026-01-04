Solar Bears Hand Everblades 4-3 OT Loss

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(Florida Everblades) Orlando Solar Bears' Carter Allen and Jon Gillies and Florida Everblades' Kyle Penney in action(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, FL - Milo Roelens scored the overtime winner for the Orlando Solar Bears as they defeated the Florida Everblades 4-3 on Saturday night in front of 6,474 Blades fans.

Orlando struck twice early in the first period as both Jack Adams and Connor Kurth found space in the slot and were set up to score, giving the Solar Bears a quick 2-0 lead. Kyle Penney scored his eighth of the season quickly after Kurth's marker when Jon Gillies couldn't hold on to the puck, allowing Penney to poke it home. Florida continued to pressure throughout the rest of the first, and got rewarded in the dying seconds as a nice passing play set up Logan Lambdin for his first goal of the season to tie things up.

The Everblades outshot Orlando 16-2 in the second frame, but neither team was able to find the back of the net.

In the third, Craig Needham scored his ninth of the year, bashing it home out front with the goal standing up after a review. Orlando responded just 55 seconds later as Reece Newkirk made a nice move to beat the defender and go five hole on Cam Johnson to tie the game. Florida outshot Orlando 31-18 in regulation.

In overtime, after Florida turned it over in their own zone, Milo Roelens took the pass and sniped his 11th goal of the season to give the Solar Bears the win and snap the Blades winning streak at three.

The Everblades are next in action on the road on Friday, January 9 at 7:05 p.m. against the Worcester Railers.

Blades Bites

Needham has goals in four straight games, and has set a new career high for goals in a season in 34 less games than last year.

Florida's home winning streak ends at seven games, though their home point streak extends to ten games.

Penney scored his first goal in six games.

