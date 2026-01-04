Admirals Cruise Past Royals on Mascot Mania Night
Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - Coming off a thrilling overtime win the night before, the Norfolk Admirals were back on the ice inside Scope for another meeting with the Reading Royals. Fueled by a two-goal night from Kristóf Papp, Norfolk cruised to a 5-1 victory on Mascot Mania night to complete a weekend sweep.
In net, Isaac Poulter continued his strong play, stopping 23 of 24 shots in his 13th appearance of the season.
The opening period was chippy and physical, featuring a parade to the penalty box but no scoring to show for it. Poulter made several key saves early to keep the game scoreless, while both teams had chances turned away by strong goaltending. After twenty minutes, the contest remained knotted at 0-0, with Reading holding a slight 7-6 edge in shots.
The game opened up in the second period, and Norfolk wasted little time taking control. Just two minutes in, Brandon Osmundson opened the scoring with a shot from the slot for his ninth goal of the season, igniting the Scope crowd. Three minutes later, Kevin Conley finished off a breakaway with a slick backhand to make it 2-0.
Reading answered shortly after, as Hunter Johannes battled for a loose puck in the crease to cut the deficit in half. The response from Norfolk was immediate. Less than a minute later, Papp blasted a one-timer from the slot off a feed from Brady Fleurent to restore the two-goal lead. Norfolk carried a 3-1 advantage into the break after outshooting Reading 11-10 in the period.
Papp struck again midway through the third period, netting his second goal of the night - and the first multi-goal game of his professional career - to extend the lead to 4-1. From there, the Admirals controlled the pace and locked things down defensively.
With under two minutes remaining, Jack O'Leary sealed the win with an empty-net goal, putting the finishing touch on a 5-1 victory and a successful weekend sweep over the Royals.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. NOR - I. Poulter (23 saves off 24 shots)
2. NOR - K. Papp (2 goals, +2)
3. NOR - B. Fleurent (2 assists, +2)
Next Up
The Admirals will hit the road next weekend for a pair of games in Glens Falls, NY as they'll meet their division foes, the Adirondack Thunder. The first of two in Harding Mazzotti Arena is Friday, January 9th at 7 p.m.
