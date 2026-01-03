Ghost Pirates Blank Lions, 4-0; Staal Becomes Franchise Wins Leader
Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. - Evan Cormier made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. The victory also marked a milestone for head coach Jared Staal, who became the all-time wins leader in Ghost Pirates history.
Savannah opened the scoring 7:15 into the game when Liam Walsh buried a rebound from the right side following a blocked shot by Keaton Pehrson to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead. Cole Krygier recorded the secondary assist on the play.
The Ghost Pirates doubled their advantage later in the first period as Riley Hughes converted on a rebound in front of the net with 7:34 remaining. Cristophe Tellier and Dennis Cesana picked up the assists on the goal.
Savannah added to its lead 8:14 into the second period immediately after killing a penalty. Nicholas Zabaneh found Cesana cutting to the front of the net, where he finished with a backhand to make it 3-0.
The scoring was capped 3:28 into the third period when Cole Krygier tipped home a shot from Bryce Brodzinski, extending the lead to 4-0. Tellier earned the secondary assist.
Savannah held on through the remainder of the contest, including successfully killing part of a major penalty in the third period.
Cormier was perfect in goal, while Vincent Duplessis stopped 24 of 28 shots for Trois-Rivières.
The Ghost Pirates return home Thursday for Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union, when they host the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2026
- A Celebration Without Goals for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ghost Pirates Blank Lions, 4-0; Staal Becomes Franchise Wins Leader - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- David Gagnon Reassigned to Gargoyles - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Dylan Wells Returns to Utah for Saturday's Road Battle at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Artur Cholach Recalled to AHL Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2026 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Middle Game in Nevada - Allen Americans
- Florida Fights Orlando on Marvel Night - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.