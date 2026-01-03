Ghost Pirates Blank Lions, 4-0; Staal Becomes Franchise Wins Leader

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. - Evan Cormier made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. The victory also marked a milestone for head coach Jared Staal, who became the all-time wins leader in Ghost Pirates history.

Savannah opened the scoring 7:15 into the game when Liam Walsh buried a rebound from the right side following a blocked shot by Keaton Pehrson to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead. Cole Krygier recorded the secondary assist on the play.

The Ghost Pirates doubled their advantage later in the first period as Riley Hughes converted on a rebound in front of the net with 7:34 remaining. Cristophe Tellier and Dennis Cesana picked up the assists on the goal.

Savannah added to its lead 8:14 into the second period immediately after killing a penalty. Nicholas Zabaneh found Cesana cutting to the front of the net, where he finished with a backhand to make it 3-0.

The scoring was capped 3:28 into the third period when Cole Krygier tipped home a shot from Bryce Brodzinski, extending the lead to 4-0. Tellier earned the secondary assist.

Savannah held on through the remainder of the contest, including successfully killing part of a major penalty in the third period.

Cormier was perfect in goal, while Vincent Duplessis stopped 24 of 28 shots for Trois-Rivières.

The Ghost Pirates return home Thursday for Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union, when they host the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.