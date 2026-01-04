Oilers Defeat Heartlanders as Route 66 Blue Whales in Front of 13273

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, topped the Iowa Heartlanders 3-2 as the Blue Whales on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Vyacheslav Buteyets turned aside 15 Iowa shots and William Rossaeu made 8 stops against the Blue Whales in a scoreless first period.

Tyler Poulsen opened the scoring 24 seconds into the middle frame, finishing off a two-on-zero feed from Tyrell Goulbourne to place Route 66 up 1-0. Josh Nelson followed up just 44 seconds later, sliding an Adam McMaster administered puck through Rosseau's five hole, extending the Blue Whales lead to 2-0. Matthew Sop cut the lead to 2-1, scoring his ninth of the season at the 4:42 mark of the second period. Poulsen restored the Blue Whales' lead to two, scoring his second of the frame by slamming a seam pass from Jaxsen Wiebe with one second remaining on a power play at the 8:07 mark of the frame. Cameron Butler closed the scoring 3-2 with 1:27 left in the second period, tallying his second goal in as many nights.

Both teams recorded seven shots in the third period and each team had a power-play chance in the final three minutes, but the Blue Whales exited the frame with their 3-2 victory intact.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center for the third time this season Sunday, Jan. 4 at 3:05 p.m.

