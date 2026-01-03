Game Day Preview: Middle Game in Nevada

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters

(Allen Americans, Credit: Julianne, Tahoe Knight Monsters) Allen Americans battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters

Stateline, Nevada - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), look to bounce back after being shut out for the first time this season on Friday night. The Americans remained in a playoff spot in fourth place in the Mountain Division two points ahead of Utah and Wichita.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 8:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 9:00 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media Updates: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Wednesday, January 7th vs Wichita Thunder, 7:10 PM CST

Friday Night Recap: The Allen Americans were shut out on Friday night 5-0 at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Tahoe put the game away in the first few minutes of Friday night's contest. Trent Swick's 11th goal of the season at the 2:14 mark of the opening period would be all the Knight Monsters would need in a shutout victory. Casey Bailey had the insurance goal two minutes later. Bailey added his second of the period late in the opening frame. Despite the fact the Americans outshot Tahoe 20-8 in the opening frame they trailed 3-0. After a scoreless second period the Knight Monsters added three more in the third period including an empty net goal late cruising to a 5-0 win.

Nine and Done: Sam Sedley saw his nine-game point streak come to an end on Friday night. The nine-game streak was the longest by any Americans player this season. During the impressive nine-game streak he had 11 points (2 goals and 9 assists).

Power Play Blanked: The Americans went 0-for-4 on the power play on Friday night ending their streak of six straight games with a power play goal. The Americans had produced two power play goals in the previous two games. The Americans power play dropped to 17th overall at 18.2 %. Tahoe's power play remains second overall in the league but improved their numbers to 25.0 % 26 power play goals in 104 chances.

Watts Streak Ends: Americans scoring leader Brayden Watts saw his season-high eight game point streak came to an end. During that stretch he had 10 points (4 goals and 6 assists).

A Season First: Casey Bailey's hat trick on Friday night was the first hat trick against the Americans this season. Five times an opposing player had two goals against Allen. The Americans have scored five hat tricks this season.

Comparing Allen and Tahoe

Allen Americans

Overall: 14-11-3-0

Home: 8-4-1-0

Away: 6-7-2-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (26) Brayden Watts

Goals: (11) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals: (3) Colton Hargrove, Brayden Watts, and Danny Katic

Assists: (18) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (12) Sam Sedley

+/- (+9) Andre Anan ia

PIM's (63) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Tahoe Knight Monsters:

Overall: 17-11-1-2

Home: 9-6-0-1

Away: 8-5-1-1

Last 10: 4-4-0-2

Tahoe Knight Monsters Leaders:

Points: (34) Sloan Stanick

Goals: (15) Sloan Stanick

Power Play Goals: (5) Casey Bailey

Assists: (19) Sloan Stanick

Power Play Assists: (7) Luke Adam

+/-: (+14) Kevin Wall

PIM's (40) Jake Durflinger and Samuel Mayer

Allen Americans battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters

(Julianne, Tahoe Knight Monsters)







