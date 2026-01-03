Artur Cholach Recalled to AHL Henderson

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that defenseman Artur Cholach has been recalled to the Henderson Silver Knights.

In 30 games this season with the Knight Monsters, Cholach tallied two goals and five assists for seven points.

The Lviv, Ukraine native appeared in 54 games for Tahoe last season and put up 23 points. Cholach also appeared in five games with Henderson last season.

Cholach appeared in four international games last season for Team Ukraine during Olympic Qualifying. Cholach was drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Cholach appeared in four international games last season for Team Ukraine during Olympic Qualifying. Cholach was drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Knight Monsters return home on Saturday, January 3, 2026, to take on the Allen Americans at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm.







