Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2026 at Idaho Steelheads

(BOISE, Idaho) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, look to avenge a tough-luck loss and even the season series with the Idaho Steelheads in their final meeting. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Connor Murphy played his heart out, but was met with unfortunate luck as the Rapid City Rush fell to the Idaho Steelheads, 3-1, at Idaho Central Arena on Friday. Both sides played an evenly-matched game throughout. Idaho broke the ice when Rapid City passed the puck directly in front of the net to the Steelheads' Liam Malmquist, who buried late in the first period. Idaho doubled the lead with about five minutes remaining in the third off a deflected puck from a Rush stick. Ryan Chyzowski broke the shutout in the final 47 seconds, but Idaho found the empty net to skate away victorious.

CHYZ ON THE ROAD

Ryan Chyzowski scored his 12th goal of the season yesterday, tying him with Ryan Wagner for the team lead. Chyzowski has scored a goal in five of the last six road games, and has buried three times at Idaho Central Arena alone.

LOTTA PIMS

Physicality was the name of the game over the first two periods, and tensions boiled over after the second-period buzzer. A total of eleven penalties were assessed. Blake Bennett and Jade Miller engaged in a fight, and both received game misconducts for fighting after the period's conclusion. It was Bennett's first career fight. The two teams combined for 17 penalties and 80 penalty minutes throughout the game.

THE FINALE

This is the final regular-season meeting between the Rush and the Idaho Steelheads. Typically the most common matchup for Rapid City, the eight matchups this year is the fewest since the two teams started playing one another in 2015. The Rush can tie the season series with a victory tonight.

100 FOR WOODY

Briley Wood skated in his 100th ECHL game last night. Wood played all 72 games with the rival Utah Grizzlies last season, then came to Rapid City on a contract with the Calgary Wranglers. The second-year winger has picked up 15 points on the year.

NEED TO SOLVE THIS GUY

Idaho goaltender Jake Barczewski stole last night's game, improving his head-to-head record to 3-0 with just three goals against this season. He has come within five minutes of a shutout against the Rush twice.

