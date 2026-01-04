Late Tahoe Goal Sinks Americans
Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Stateline, Nevada - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, played the middle game of a three-game weekend series on Saturday night against the Tahoe Knight Monsters at Tahoe Blue Event Center, and it was the Knight Monsters taking their second in a row with a 4-3 win i n Nevada.
For the second game in a row, the Knight Monsters got on the board first as Olivier Le Blanc scored his second of the season in a goal that went in the net off an Americans player's stick to give Tahoe the 1-0 cushion. The Americans who were shutout on the power play last night made up for it tonight as Harrison Blaisdell scored his 11th goal of the year. Blaisdell tied Brayden Watts. for the team lead. Allen outshot Tahoe 14-7 after the first period.
The Americans grabbed the lead in the middle frame as Danny Katic walked to the front of the net and put a backhander into the Tahoe goal for his 11th of the season which tied him with Brayden Watts and Harrison Blaisdell for the team lead. Tahoe tied the game again late in the period at 2-2. The Americans outshot Tahoe 22-11 in the second period.
Tahoe grabbed the lead again at the 8:50 mark of the Third period as Devon Paliani scored his 15th of the season to put Tahoe up 3-2. It remained that way until 4:17 left in the game when Brayden Watts took charge in front of the net and scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season and it appeared overtime might be needed, but with 13 seconds left in regulation Tahoe broke the tie as Casey Bailey scored his fourth goal in the last two games giving Tahoe the lead for good and a 4-3 win over the Americans
The Americans and Knight Monsters play the final game of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Nevada. Game time is 5:00 PM CST.
Three Stars:
1. TAH - C. Bailey
2. TAH - J. Papirny
3. TAH - D. Paliani
