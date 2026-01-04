Beaulieu Scores First Mariners Goal in Loss to Thunder

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell to the Adirondack Thunder by a score of 4-2 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Phil Beaulieu and Robert Cronin scored for Maine, which dropped its sixth in a row.

Adirondack registered the lone goal of the opening period, scoring at 14:20 to grab the 1-0 lead. Matt Salhany drove the net and tipped home Brian Carrabes' feed just over the goal line to have the visitors ahead through 20 minutes.

In the middle frame, the Thunder doubled their lead midway through, Tyson Fawcett adding to his big weekend after two goals on Friday. Fawcett finished a pass from Tanner Edwards from below the goal line for his fourth of the season at 10:37 - all four coming against Maine. Just over a minute later, the Mariners broke through on a blast from the point by defenseman Phil Beaulieu, his first goal as a Mariner. Maine entered the third trailing, 2-1.

The Thunder held onto their lead, completing a late penalty kill, and Brannon McManus buried an empty net goal at 18:49. That would turn out to be the game-winner after Robert Cronin deflected Tristan Thompson's shot home moments later to make it 3-2. The Thunder's Grant Loven tossed in an empty-netter of his own at 19:52 to bring the game to its 4-2 final.

Tyler Brennan stopped 36 of 38 to continue his strong play against the Mariners. Brad Arvanitis turned aside 24 of 26 in defeat.

The Mariners (11-10-4-1) conclude the Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" on Sunday afternoon with a 3 PM puck drop against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at the Cross Insurance Arena. It's "Girls Night Out," featuring book clubs and charm bracelets on the concourse, plus a postgame skate with the team, presented by CoverME.gov. It's also a "Sunday Fun Day" - concourse activities include Minibar mini-golf, Port City Cornhole and Cheeky Geek facepainting.

Tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







