Florida Fights Orlando on Marvel Night

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Tarun Fizer

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are looking for another win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday, January 3 at 7:00 p.m. to try and stretch the win streak to four games.

Last night, Florida took down Orlando 3-2 in the first game of 2026, scoring all three goals in the second period. Craig Needham scored his eighth goal of the season as the game winner, tying his career high for goals. Jordan Sambrook and Oliver Cooper also scored for Florida, with Sambrook's tally being his first this season.

Orlando has now lost five consecutive matchups against the Everblades and six of seven in the season series this year. The Solar Bears are in a four-way tie for the third fewest goals scored this season with 71, which is also the lowest in the South Division. Entering tonight's action, Orlando sits three points out of the final playoff spot in the South Division.

Florida went 0/2 on the power play last night while Orlando finished 1/3 on the man advantage thanks to Tyler Bird's 100th ECHL goal. Will Cranley made 25 saves for his eighth straight victory in between the pipes for the Everblades.

Following tonight's game, Florida and Orlando won't face off again until February 22nd at the Kia Center. The Solar Bears next matchup takes them back home to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Monday, January 5 while the Everblades will go north to Massachusetts for a three-in-three set against the Worcester Railers starting Friday, January 9 in what will be Florida's last road trip outside their division this season.

