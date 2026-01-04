Grizzlies Fall in Series Finale
Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Wichita, Kansas - Colby Enns scored the Utah Grizzlies lone goal in a 6-1 loss to the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Peter Bates, Kyle Jeffers and John Gormley each scored first period goals as Wichita led 3-0 after one frame. Evan Friesen had 7 shots on goal in the first period.
Kyle Crnkovic scored 54 seconds into the second period to make it a 4-0 game. Thunder extended their lead to 5-0 as Spencer Blackwell scored 10:32 in. Colby Enns got Utah on the board on a delayed penalty 4 on 4 goal 14:36 into the second frame. Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Neil Shea each picked up an assist for Utah.
Wichita's Donovan Houle scored 16:30 into the third period to conclude the scoring.
Wichita was 1 for 5 on the power play, Utah didn't get a power play. Wichita goaltender Roddy Ross stopped 41 of 42. Utah's Dylan Wells saved 33 of 39.
The Grizzlies' road trip continues in Tahoe for a three-game series on January 9-10 at 8:05 pm and January 11 at 4:05 pm.
3 stars
1. Kyle Jeffers (Wichita) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 1 shot.
2. Spencer Blackwell (Wichita) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 2 shots.
3. Ryan Finnegan (Wichita) - 3 assists.
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2026
- Wheeling's Goat Takes Down Bison - Wheeling Nailers
- Brackett's Two-Goal Night Nets Swamp Rabbits First Road Win of 2026 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gargoyles Shut out in 3-0 Loss to Gladiators - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Komets Drop Another Overtime Game - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Hand Everblades 4-3 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Drop Tight Contest Against Fuel Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa Battles to End in 3-2 Defeat at Tulsa - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Fall in Series Finale - Utah Grizzlies
- Admirals Cruise Past Royals on Mascot Mania Night - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Defeat K-Wings on Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Defeat Heartlanders as Route 66 Blue Whales in Front of 13273 - Tulsa Oilers
- Bison Fall, 4-1, in Wheeling - Bloomington Bison
- Beaulieu Scores First Mariners Goal in Loss to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Tyler Brennan Stops 36 in 4-2 Victory over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Win 9th Consecutive Game, 3rd Straight against Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- A Celebration Without Goals for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ghost Pirates Blank Lions, 4-0; Staal Becomes Franchise Wins Leader - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- David Gagnon Reassigned to Gargoyles - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Dylan Wells Returns to Utah for Saturday's Road Battle at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Artur Cholach Recalled to AHL Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2026 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Middle Game in Nevada - Allen Americans
- Florida Fights Orlando on Marvel Night - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.