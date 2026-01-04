Grizzlies Fall in Series Finale

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita, Kansas - Colby Enns scored the Utah Grizzlies lone goal in a 6-1 loss to the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Peter Bates, Kyle Jeffers and John Gormley each scored first period goals as Wichita led 3-0 after one frame. Evan Friesen had 7 shots on goal in the first period.

Kyle Crnkovic scored 54 seconds into the second period to make it a 4-0 game. Thunder extended their lead to 5-0 as Spencer Blackwell scored 10:32 in. Colby Enns got Utah on the board on a delayed penalty 4 on 4 goal 14:36 into the second frame. Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Neil Shea each picked up an assist for Utah.

Wichita's Donovan Houle scored 16:30 into the third period to conclude the scoring.

Wichita was 1 for 5 on the power play, Utah didn't get a power play. Wichita goaltender Roddy Ross stopped 41 of 42. Utah's Dylan Wells saved 33 of 39.

The Grizzlies' road trip continues in Tahoe for a three-game series on January 9-10 at 8:05 pm and January 11 at 4:05 pm.

3 stars

1. Kyle Jeffers (Wichita) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 1 shot.

2. Spencer Blackwell (Wichita) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 2 shots.

3. Ryan Finnegan (Wichita) - 3 assists.







