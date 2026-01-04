Bennett Sets Rush ECHL Goals Record, Rapid City Downs Idaho

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, Idaho- Blake Bennett and Ryan Chyzowski scored twice as the Rapid City Rush (14-14-1) used a four-goal third period to run past the Idaho Steelheads (19-9-3), 6-3 at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday.

Bennett scored his 70th and 71st career goals, passing Logan Nelson for the most all-time in the Rush's ECHL era. Bennett is fourth in Rapid City's 18-year franchise history in goal scoring, behind Scott Wray, Jesse Schultz, and Konrad Reeder.

Both of Bennett's goals came in the third period, as did Ryan Chyzowski's two strikes, including the game-winning goal on a breakaway with 5:35 remaining. Chyzowski now leads the Rush with 14 goals.

The first 53 minutes of the game were back-and-forth. The game was tied 1-1, 2-2, and 3-3, until the Rush broke it open late in the third period. Brady Keeper and Quinn Olson scored a pair of power play goals for Rapid City, who finished 2-for-5 on the man advantage. Keeper's goal, a blast from the blue line, was his first in the ECHL.

The chippy play from last night carried over into this series finale. Ten penalties were assessed in the first period. Brady Keeper fought Nicholas Canade for his first ECHL scrap.

Connor Murphy was sterling in net once again. Murphy made 45 saves on 48 shots, including 19 in the second period alone. The third-year goaltender played to a .943 save percentage in the two-game series. The Rush also tagged Jake Barczewski for the first time this season with five goals on 22 shots.

With the win, the Rush secure two wins out of three in their first week back from the holiday break. Rapid City splits the season series with Idaho at four wins apiece.

Next game: Friday, January 9 vs. Indy. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

