David Gagnon Reassigned to Gargoyles

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL Chicago Wolves announced today that David Gagnon has been reassigned to Greensboro. Gagnon will join the team on their road trip to Atlanta and South Carolina, slotting into the lineup Saturday night to face the Gladiators.

Gagnon was reassigned on Monday, December 29, and spent the week with the AHL club in Chicago. The rookie forward has played 3 games for the Wolves this season and 20 games with the Gargoyles. Gagnon leads Greensboro in scoring with 7 goals.

The Gargoyles head on the road for a three week, eight-game road trip. Saturday, the bus heads to Atlanta for the franchise's first meeting with the Gladiators. Sunday, they head to Charleston, SC to close out their regular season series with the Stingrays.

Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 3, 2026

