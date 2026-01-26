Affiliation Weekend Cut Short on 4-1 Loss to Adirondack

GREENSBORO, NC - Affiliation Weekend finished a day early for the Greensboro Gargoyles as Saturday's contest was moved to an afternoon puck drop. The Adirondack Thunder found a 4-1 win in the second match of the weekend using two power play goals to get past the Gargoyules.

Adirondack's Patrick Grasso scored his second goal of the weekend to put the Thunder on the board 3:09 into the contest. After killing off the game's first penalty, Gargoyles Captain Logan Nelson scored his third goal of the weekend 13:04 into the first period to tie the game 1-1.

The Thunder power play took over in the second period, using a 5-on-3 advantage to take the lead on the eventual game winning goal 3:12 into the second period. The Thunder scored again on the power play with 2:47 remaining in the second.

Adirondack added an insurance bid with 4:36 left in regulation as they skated out the 4-1 win. Ruslan Khazheyev faced 45 shots, making a career-high 41 saves despite the loss.

Due to the winter storm, Sunday's rubber match was postponed. The game will now be played on Thursday, February 5 against the Reading Royals at the First Horizon Coliseum. Greensboro will face Adirondack three more times in February, travelling to Glens Falls, NY Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 20-22.







