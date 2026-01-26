Jalen Luypen Signs PTO with Tucson Roadrunners

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Jalen Luypen has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

Luypen, 23, has skated in 33 games this season with South Carolina and has 32 points (13g, 19a). His 32 points are second most on the team. The Kelowna, British Columbia native has also played in two games this season with the Hershey Bears, scoring a goal in two games after signing a PTO with the Bears in December.

The 5-foot-10, 171 pound forward signed with South Carolina on September 8, 2025 after spending a majority of the last two seasons with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In his AHL career, Luypen has logged 122 games tallying 35 points (13g, 22a).

Drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Luypen broke into professional hockey during the 2022-23 season appearing in the Calder Cup Playoffs for Rockford following five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans.

