K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Heats Up, Motley Zoo & Hockey with the Heelers on Tap

Published on January 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo wins 2-of-3 last week, takes wins in 6-of-8, and preps for trio with two at home this week.

OVERALL RECORD: 16-16-2-2

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (16-16-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, prepare for a three-game weekend, starting with Motley Zoo Night, presented by Lyster Exteriors, Friday versus the Toledo Walleye at 7 p.m. EST. Then, Kalamazoo travels to Toledo for a 7:15 p.m. EST puck drop at Huntington Center. Finally, the K-Wings return home Sunday for their Hockey with the Heelers game, presented by Parker Aerospace, at 3 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Last week, the K-Wings went 2-1-0-0 (6-5, 1-2, 2-1 F/OT)

First, the K-Wings stunned the Cyclones in Cincinnati on Monday, erasing a 4-1 deficit and snapping off four third-period goals en route to a regulation victory. Kalamazoo rode a season-high three power play goals, five separate multi-point performances and climbed back to .500 with the come-from-behind effort.

Friday was a battle of the goaltenders, as the score was knotted at one in Toledo until the Walleye scored at the 12:06 mark of the third period. Jonathan Lemieux was fantastic in net, earning the game's third star, turning aside 28 of 30 shots.

Finally, the K-Wings outlasted the Walleye in an overtime victory on Saturday at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo rode stout defensive play, holding Toledo to one goal and going a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill versus the ECHL's top power play. Andre Ghantous scored the game-winning goal 2:47 into extra time on a feed from Nolan Walker in the K-Wings' sixth win in their last eight games.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play two games at Wings Event Center this week.

Friday, Jan. 30: Get ready to rock the rink at Motley Zoo Night ($3 Friday), presented by Lyster Exteriors! The K-Wings will hit the ice in totally rad, 80s rock-inspired uniforms, then auction them off to fans postgame. Live classic rock will blast all night with local Kalamazoo cover band Rock Rx playing in-arena from the stands throughout the entire game. Fans and groupies are encouraged to dress up and rock out, plus enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs. Plus, a special warm-up surprise from the players! It's a full-throttle night of hockey, music, and high bids - don't miss it!

Sunday, Feb. 1: It's time for Hockey with the Heelers, presented by Parker Aerospace. It's time for Hockey with the Heelers, presented by Parker Aerospace ðźÃ¯Â¿Â½ž Enjoy a FREE character appearance by everyone's favorite Heelers! Meet them, take photos, enjoy face painting, and show off your keepie-uppie skills in the stands. Perfect for families - come laugh, play, and cheer the K-Wings with the Heelers!

NEXT WEEK!

Kalamazoo plays three games at Wings Event Center.

Wednesday, Feb. 4: 269 Night is BACK! It's a party all about the 269 as the K-Wings host the Cyclones with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets, and $9 tickets (*Tickets $9 if purchased at Box Office & $11 if purchased Gameday).

Friday, Feb. 6: Kick off the weekend with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, as the K-Wings face the Bloomington Bison on Friday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.- it's the best value in hockey and the perfect way to start your weekend in Kalamazoo!

Saturday, Feb. 7: It's time for the 25th annual Pink Ice game - a beloved Kalamazoo tradition! Whether you're honoring Breast Cancer survivors or making it a Valentine's celebration to remember, Pink Ice promises a night full of meaning and memories. Join us for a special pregame ceremony and puck drop as we celebrate the strength and resilience of survivors. Plus, all fans will receive LED Batons to light up the arena in Pink!

FEBRUARY AT WINGS EVENT CENTER!

The K-Wings play two games at Wings Event Center.

Friday, Feb. 20: Start your weekend with a win at $3 Friday as the K-Wings take on the Indy Fuel on Friday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.- the perfect combo of hockey action and unbeatable deals!

Saturday, Feb. 21: Grab your robes and wands- Wizards, Wands & Wings Night is back at Wings Event Center, presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan! Puck drop is at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo. Get swept into a spellbinding night of hockey magic, complete with wizard-themed fun and fanfare. Stick around postgame for our Specialty Jersey Auction, with proceeds supporting BBBS Southwest Michigan. Whether you're Gryffin-scoring or Slyther-winning, this night is pure wizarding wonder on ice!

RESULTS

Monday, Jan. 19 - Kalamazoo at Cincinnati (W, 6-5), Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (15-15-2-2) erased a 3-goal deficit with three consecutive goals of their own in an electrifying, back-and-forth, 6-5 beating of the Cincinnati Cyclones (16-14-3-0) Monday at Heritage Bank Center. Kalamazoo's 2026 All-Star Zach Okabe (9) tallied a high slot wrister for the game-winning goal with 2:40 remaining in regulation. Cincinnati struck first with a goal at the 1:21 mark of the first period, but Kishaun Gervais (3) responded with his first goal for Kalamazoo at the 5:50 mark. Unfortunately, the Cyclones responded with two goals at the 16:09 and 17:16 marks. Cincinnati then scored again at the 10:02 mark of the second frame, bringing the score to 4-1. Strand (10) then took advantage of a power-play opportunity at the 13:39 mark to cut the deficit to two. Strand (11) started the third period by snapping home a beautiful backhanded shot at the 2:33 mark. Kalamazoo then scored its second power play goal of the game to even the game at four, as Lee (4) sniped a backhander inside the right post at the 9-minute mark. Cincinnati responded with its first power-play goal at the 14:44 mark to regain the lead. However, would respond just 53 seconds later on the power play as Quinn Preston (11) undressed the goaltender for the equalizer at the 15:37 mark. Lemieux (4-4-1-2) was stout between the pipes, making 26 saves in the Monday matinee. The K-Wings took the shot total 40-31, were 3-for-6 on the power play, and went 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Friday, Jan. 23 - Kalamazoo at Toledo (L, 2-1), Huntington Center, Toledo, OH | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (15-16-2-2) battled in a tight one, dropping the first half of the home-and-home series against the Toledo Walleye (21-8-2-3) Friday at Huntington Center, 2-1. The Walleye struck on the power play to start the scoring off at the 13:16 mark of the first period. Colin Bilek (9) knotted the game at one with a backhanded putback goal at the 18:04 mark of the second period. On the play, Robby Drazner (4) stole the puck and fed a rushing Griffin Ness (11), who fired a shot from the top of the crease, and Bilek did the rest. Unfortunately, Toledo scored at the 12:06 mark of the third period, finalizing a score of 2-1. Jonathan Lemieux (4-4-1-2) was fantastic in net, earning the game's third star as he turned aside 28 of 30 shots.

Sunday, Jan. 24 - Toledo vs. Kalamazoo (W, 2-1 F/OT), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (16-16-2-2) remained stout defensively and took two points against the Toledo Walleye (21-8-3-3) in overtime on Saturday at Wings Event Center, 2-1. For the second night in a row, it was a battle of the goaltenders. Ty Young (7-2-0-0) was phenomenal in net, turning aside 25-of-26, and stymying Toledo's top power-play through all three opportunities. Andre Ghantous (10) ended the game with a breakaway five-hole game-winning goal for the K-Wings in overtime. On the game-winner, Nolan Walker (17), from deep in the defensive zone, launched a lead pass to the offensive blue line, and Ghantous rushed all alone, found a gap in the netminder's pads to finalize a 2-1 score. Toledo took an early first-frame advantage with a goal at the 3:04 mark. After a scoreless second period, Josh Bloom (1) responded in his first game back in the red, white and blue, firing a left-circle wrister inside the right post for the game-tying goal at the 26-second mark of the third period. On the goal, Robby Drazner (5) collected a loose puck and led a pass to Quinn Preston (19), who relayed to Bloom, scoring the equalizer and sending the game to overtime.

ON THE MOVE

Jan. 24 - Vancouver (NHL) recalled the loan of forward Josh Bloom from Abbotsford (AHL) and loaned him to Kalamazoo

Jan. 24 - Abbotsford (AHL) loaned forward Jackson Kunz to Kalamazoo

FAST FACTS

Kalamazoo scored a season-high three power-play goals on Monday against Cincinnati, and is 37.5% on the power play over the last six games (6/16).

Kalamazoo enjoyed a season high in multiple-point performances (5) on Monday against Cincinnati (Bilek, Lee, Okabe, Preston, Strand)

Kalamazoo's Power Play is currently ranked No. 4 on the road this season (23.6%)

TEAM TRENDS

14-5-2-2 in one-goal games

8-1-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal

7-0-1-2 when leading after two periods

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 30 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 11 - *Hunter Strand, Quinn Preston

ASSISTS: 19 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +8 - Zach Okabe, Quinn Preston

ROOKIE GOALS: 11 - *Hunter Strand

ROOKIE ASSISTS: 17 - *Davis Pennington

PIMS: 61 - Kishaun Gervais

PP GOALS: 4 - Colin Bilek, Quinn Preston

PP ASSISTS: 7 - David Keefer

SH GOALS: 2 - *Hunter Strand

GW GOALS: 5 - Andre Ghantous

SHOTS: 91 - Quinn Preston

WINS: 7 - Ty Young

GAA: 2.54 - Ty Young

SAVE %: .916 - Ty Young

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/9 (33.3 %)

This Season - 22/114 (19.3 %) | (No. 14 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 7/9 (77.8%)

This Season - 80/102 (78.4%)| No. 24 (ECHL)







