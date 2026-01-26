Atlanta's Haider Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on January 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Atlanta Gladiators goaltender Ethan Haider

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators goaltender Ethan Haider(Atlanta Gladiators)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ethan Haider of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 19-25. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Haider went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .960 in two appearances last week.

The 24-year-old turned aside 22 shots in a 2-1 win against Greenville on Monday and made 26 saves in a 4-1 victory at Orlando on Sunday.

Under contract to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, Haider is 13-4-0 in 18 appearances this season with a 2.37 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923, which is tied for seventh in the league.

A native of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Haider has seen action in 54 career games with Atlanta going 31-19-2 with four shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. He is also 1-0-1 with a 1.07 goals-against average and .957 save percentage in two career AHL appearances with the Admirals.

Prior to turning pro, Haider saw action in 101 career collegiate games at the University of Connecticut and Clarkson University compiling an overall record of 43-42-14 with eight shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.