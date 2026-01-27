Rush Trade for Montana Native Lucas Helland

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has acquired forward Lucas Helland from the Iowa Heartlanders in exchange for future considerations.

Helland, 24, is in his fourth professional season and first in the ECHL. The 6-foot-3 forward signed with Iowa in the summer. In 21 games, Helland picked up one point and 39 penalty minutes.

Prior to the ECHL, Helland spent two years with the Mississippi Sea Wolves in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), then last season with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. He has totaled 159 professional games, 26 points, and 566 penalty minutes.

A Billings, Montana native, Helland is the second Montanan ever to play for the Rush. Beau McCue played 11 games during the 2019-20 season.

