Wheeling's Goat Takes Down Bison
Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers showed hearts of lions this weekend at WesBanco Arena, as they took the ice with a short lineup in back-to-back contests. They skated away with back-to-back victories, capped off by a 4-1 win over the Bloomington Bison on Saturday night. Taylor Gauthier was spectacular with 31 saves in goal, while Logan Pietila led the offensive attack with one goal and two assists.
Although the Nailers found themselves in the penalty box a bit more than they hoped, they were able to flip the script on Bloomington with a pair of shorthanded goals in the first period. The first tally came at the 16:24 mark. Jack Works fell to his knees upon entering the offensive zone, but was able to keep possession of the puck and deliver a pass to Craig Armstrong. Armstrong broke in behind the defense, and drove a shot into the left side of the cage. Wheeling struck again with 1:14 left on the clock. Logan Pietila stole the puck and immediately skated in the other direction on a breakaway. Pietila kept it simple and buried a snap shot into the right side of the net.
Wheeling spent a significant amount of time in its defensive zone during the middle frame, as shots were 19-9 in favor of the Bison. Bloomington also recorded the lone goal of the period on the power play. Nikita Sedov's shot from straight away got blocked by a defender, but the puck kicked to the left and gave Shane Ott an open attempt, which he converted from the circle.
The Nailers rebounded well in the third period, and had two significant moments lead to the closing of the victory. First, Wheeling killed off a delay of game penalty at the 7:44 mark. Then, with 7:08 to go, Pietila won a face-off to Aidan Sutter, who skated into the slot, and whizzed a wrist shot into the right side of the twine. Works capped off the 4-1 triumph with an empty netter, which Pietila assisted on for his third point of the night and fifth of the weekend.
Taylor Gauthier shined again between the pipes for the Nailers, as he stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced, giving him 61 saves in two days after flying around the world. Hugo Ollas made 18 saves on 21 shots in the loss for the Bison.
The Nailers will play three more home games next weekend, as they will welcome the Trois-Rivières Lions to town on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday's 7:10 match is a Frosty Friday with select $2 beers. Saturday at 7:10 is Marvel Night. The theme will be the Fantastic Four, the Nailers will wear specialty jerseys, there will be a poster giveaway, and fans will be able to put their Fantastic Four skills to the test at various stations in the arena. Finally, following Sunday's 4:10 tilt, fans will have the opportunity to skate with the even-numbered players. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
-Nailers-
Images from this story
|
Wheeling Nailers' Taylor Gauthier on game night
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2026
- Wheeling's Goat Takes Down Bison - Wheeling Nailers
- Brackett's Two-Goal Night Nets Swamp Rabbits First Road Win of 2026 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gargoyles Shut out in 3-0 Loss to Gladiators - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Komets Drop Another Overtime Game - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Hand Everblades 4-3 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Drop Tight Contest Against Fuel Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa Battles to End in 3-2 Defeat at Tulsa - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Fall in Series Finale - Utah Grizzlies
- Admirals Cruise Past Royals on Mascot Mania Night - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Defeat K-Wings on Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Defeat Heartlanders as Route 66 Blue Whales in Front of 13273 - Tulsa Oilers
- Bison Fall, 4-1, in Wheeling - Bloomington Bison
- Beaulieu Scores First Mariners Goal in Loss to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Tyler Brennan Stops 36 in 4-2 Victory over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Win 9th Consecutive Game, 3rd Straight against Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- A Celebration Without Goals for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ghost Pirates Blank Lions, 4-0; Staal Becomes Franchise Wins Leader - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- David Gagnon Reassigned to Gargoyles - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Dylan Wells Returns to Utah for Saturday's Road Battle at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Artur Cholach Recalled to AHL Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2026 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Middle Game in Nevada - Allen Americans
- Florida Fights Orlando on Marvel Night - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.