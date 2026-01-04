Wheeling's Goat Takes Down Bison

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers showed hearts of lions this weekend at WesBanco Arena, as they took the ice with a short lineup in back-to-back contests. They skated away with back-to-back victories, capped off by a 4-1 win over the Bloomington Bison on Saturday night. Taylor Gauthier was spectacular with 31 saves in goal, while Logan Pietila led the offensive attack with one goal and two assists.

Although the Nailers found themselves in the penalty box a bit more than they hoped, they were able to flip the script on Bloomington with a pair of shorthanded goals in the first period. The first tally came at the 16:24 mark. Jack Works fell to his knees upon entering the offensive zone, but was able to keep possession of the puck and deliver a pass to Craig Armstrong. Armstrong broke in behind the defense, and drove a shot into the left side of the cage. Wheeling struck again with 1:14 left on the clock. Logan Pietila stole the puck and immediately skated in the other direction on a breakaway. Pietila kept it simple and buried a snap shot into the right side of the net.

Wheeling spent a significant amount of time in its defensive zone during the middle frame, as shots were 19-9 in favor of the Bison. Bloomington also recorded the lone goal of the period on the power play. Nikita Sedov's shot from straight away got blocked by a defender, but the puck kicked to the left and gave Shane Ott an open attempt, which he converted from the circle.

The Nailers rebounded well in the third period, and had two significant moments lead to the closing of the victory. First, Wheeling killed off a delay of game penalty at the 7:44 mark. Then, with 7:08 to go, Pietila won a face-off to Aidan Sutter, who skated into the slot, and whizzed a wrist shot into the right side of the twine. Works capped off the 4-1 triumph with an empty netter, which Pietila assisted on for his third point of the night and fifth of the weekend.

Taylor Gauthier shined again between the pipes for the Nailers, as he stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced, giving him 61 saves in two days after flying around the world. Hugo Ollas made 18 saves on 21 shots in the loss for the Bison.

The Nailers will play three more home games next weekend, as they will welcome the Trois-Rivières Lions to town on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday's 7:10 match is a Frosty Friday with select $2 beers. Saturday at 7:10 is Marvel Night. The theme will be the Fantastic Four, the Nailers will wear specialty jerseys, there will be a poster giveaway, and fans will be able to put their Fantastic Four skills to the test at various stations in the arena. Finally, following Sunday's 4:10 tilt, fans will have the opportunity to skate with the even-numbered players.

