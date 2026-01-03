A Celebration Without Goals for the Lions

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) were unable to spoil the party on their mascot Flammèche's birthday, falling 4-0 in the final game of the series against the Savannah Ghost Pirates (affiliate of the Florida Panthers) on Saturday at Colisée Vidéotron.

The visiting team set the tone early in the contest. Goals by Liam Walsh and Riley Hughes allowed the Georgia-based club to take a 2-0 lead after the first period.

In the second period, defenseman Dennis Cesana found the back of the net to give the Ghost Pirates their third goal. Cesana was also named the game's first star.

Cole Krygier completed the scoring in the third period, netting his fourth goal of the season. In goal, the Ghost Pirates' netminder was outstanding, earning the shutout with a 31-save performance.

The Lions wrap up this homestand and will head to Maine to face the Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

Trois-Rivières' next home game is scheduled for January 17, when the team will honor the 1955 Lions squad.







ECHL Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.