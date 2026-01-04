Gladiators Shine on Star Wars Night, Shut out Gargoyles, 3-0, at Gas South Arena

Atlanta Gladiators' Zach Yoder and T.J. Semptimphelter on game night

Duluth, GA - Under the glow of lightsabers and the roar of a sellout-feeling crowd, the Atlanta Gladiators delivered a performance worthy of Star Wars Night, defeating the Greensboro Gargoyles 3-0 at Gas South Arena on Tuesday evening. With three goals, stellar goaltending, and a dramatic third-period finish, the Gladiators improved to 21 wins on the season in one of their most memorable home games yet.

The opening period set the stage for a special night. Fans filled the arena in Star Wars gear, creating an electric atmosphere as Atlanta welcomed Jack O'Brien and Nolan Orzeck for their home debuts as Gladiators. Greensboro generated early pressure, but goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter was locked in from the start, turning aside quality chances with poise and precision. Despite a fast-paced, offense-heavy frame from both sides, the score remained 0-0 after twenty minutes.

Atlanta broke through in the second period and fittingly, it came from a newcomer. At 5:16, Jack O'Brien opened the scoring with his second goal as a Gladiator, finishing a clean setup from Ryan Conroy and Andrew Jarvis. The momentum continued when Ethan Scardina doubled the lead with a perfectly placed wrist shot at 10:20, assisted by Mickey Burns and Ryan Francis. The Gladiators carried a 2-0 advantage into the intermission after a disciplined, physical period that featured no penalties until a late double minor against Greensboro.

The third period brought even more drama. Semptimphelter was forced to exit due to an equipment issue, thrusting Ethan Haider into action. Haider responded immediately, making several sharp saves to keep the shutout intact as the Gargoyles pushed to get back into the game, including helping kill off a penalty. Semptimphelter eventually returned after Haider stopped 6/6 in relief. Physicality ramped up as the period wore on, culminating in a late fight between Artyom Borshyov and Ryan Nolan, igniting the crowd and sending both players off to loud applause.

With Greensboro's net empty in the final minutes, the Gladiators put the finishing touch on a perfect night. Joey Cipollone sealed the win with a stunning empty-net slapshot from a tough angle, sending Gas South Arena into celebration and cementing the 3-0 victory.

From debut goals to dominant defense and clutch goaltending, the Gladiators showcased their depth and identity on a night that blended entertainment with elite performance. As the Force was clearly with Atlanta, the Gladiators skated off the ice victorious, continuing to build momentum in front of one of the league's most passionate home crowds.

Because Semptimphelter, who stopped 30/30 and Haider, who stopped 6/6, combined for the shutout - statistically, the shutout belongs to the team rather than the individuals. The Gladiators went 0/4 on the power play and 2/2 on their penalty kill in their fifth straight win, and their seventh straight win at Gas South Arena.

The Gladiators will look to keep that momentum rolling into Military Night on January 9th when they take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:10 PM at Gas South Arena.

By Cameron Mallare

