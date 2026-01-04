Fuel Defeat K-Wings on Saturday Night

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. In their specialty jerseys for Nitro's Birthday Bash, the Fuel took down the Wings, 4-2.

1ST PERIOD

At 5:58, Lee Lapid scored with the help of Owen Robinson and Mike Van Unen to give the Fuel an early 1-0 lead.

Jadon Joseph added to the lead with a goal of his own at 10:39. Michael Marchesan and Dustin Manz had the assists.

After one period, the Fuel led 2-0 despite Kalamazoo outshooting them 9-5.

2ND PERIOD

Will Ennis took the game's first penalty at 1:52. He was called for slashing, which gave the K-Wings a power play opportunity but they killed it off.

At 12:46, Colson Gengenbach took a holding penalty which put the Fuel on their first power play of the game. The K-Wings scored shorthanded, courtesy of Ryan Cox.

Ennis had his second penalty of the night at 16:28. This was also for holding, but Indy was able to kill it off.

3RD PERIOD

Kalamazoo's Griffin Ness took a tripping penalty at 5:21, putting the Fuel on the power play again but it was killed off.

Jordan Martin scored at 15:41 with the help of Manz and Christian Berger to put the Fuel up 3-1.

The K-Wings pulled their goalie in favor of the extra skater but Indy's Jesse Tucker scored an empty net goal, extending the Fuel's lead to 4-1. The goal was unassisted.

Kalamazoo's Hunter Strand scored moments later to make it 4-2. The Wings could not come back and the Fuel claimed the 4-2 victory, despite being outshot 28-19.

