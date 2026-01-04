Fuel Defeat K-Wings on Saturday Night
Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. In their specialty jerseys for Nitro's Birthday Bash, the Fuel took down the Wings, 4-2.
1ST PERIOD
At 5:58, Lee Lapid scored with the help of Owen Robinson and Mike Van Unen to give the Fuel an early 1-0 lead.
Jadon Joseph added to the lead with a goal of his own at 10:39. Michael Marchesan and Dustin Manz had the assists.
After one period, the Fuel led 2-0 despite Kalamazoo outshooting them 9-5.
2ND PERIOD
Will Ennis took the game's first penalty at 1:52. He was called for slashing, which gave the K-Wings a power play opportunity but they killed it off.
At 12:46, Colson Gengenbach took a holding penalty which put the Fuel on their first power play of the game. The K-Wings scored shorthanded, courtesy of Ryan Cox.
Ennis had his second penalty of the night at 16:28. This was also for holding, but Indy was able to kill it off.
3RD PERIOD
Kalamazoo's Griffin Ness took a tripping penalty at 5:21, putting the Fuel on the power play again but it was killed off.
Jordan Martin scored at 15:41 with the help of Manz and Christian Berger to put the Fuel up 3-1.
The K-Wings pulled their goalie in favor of the extra skater but Indy's Jesse Tucker scored an empty net goal, extending the Fuel's lead to 4-1. The goal was unassisted.
Kalamazoo's Hunter Strand scored moments later to make it 4-2. The Wings could not come back and the Fuel claimed the 4-2 victory, despite being outshot 28-19.
ABOUT THE INDY FUEL:
The Indy Fuel are the proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. The Fuel are now playing at the Fishers Event Center.
