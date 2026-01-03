Dylan Wells Returns to Utah for Saturday's Road Battle at Wichita
Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - Goaltender Dylan Wells has retuned to the Utah Grizzlies on loan from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.
Wells leads Utah with 7 wins on the season. Wells had a 46 save shutout at Idaho on October 24, 2025. He has 70 career games of AHL experience and has a record of 29-26-8. In 121 games of ECHL experience he has a record of 56-49-10. It is his birthday as Dylan Wells was born on January 3, 1998.
The Grizzlies road trip continues at Wichita on Saturday night. The next homestand for the Grizzlies is a three-game set vs Kansas City on January 16-18.
