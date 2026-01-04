Tyler Brennan Stops 36 in 4-2 Victory over Mariners

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus (left) vs. the Maine Mariners

PORTLAND - Tyler Brennan made 36 saves, and Brannon McManus extended his point streak to eight games in a 4-2 victory over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night in front of 4,775 at Cross Insurance Arena. The win was Adirondack's fifth victory in a row.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead as Brian Carrabes went around the defense and set up Matt Salhany for his seventh goal of the season. Salhany's goal came 14:20 into the game with the lone assist from Carrabes and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Tyson Fawcett gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead on his own rebound at 10:37 of the second period. The goal was Fawcett's fourth of the year and third in the last two games with assists from Tanner Edwards and Brannon McManus. With the assist, McManus extended his point streak to eight games.

Just 1:04 after Adirondack took the 2-0 lead, Phil Beaulieu sent a shot on net from inside the blue line and it went through a screen and into the net behind Tyler Brennan. The goal was Beaulieu's first of the year from Jacob Perrault and Jacob Hudson to decrease Adirondack's lead to 2-1 after two periods.

In the third period, Adirondack added as pair of empty-net goals from Brannon McManus and Grant Loven in the 4-2 victory. Tyler Brennan stopped 36 shots in the victory.

