KC Mavericks Defeat Fort Wayne, 2-1

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Kansas City Mavericks secured a 2-1 overtime victory against the Fort Wayne Komets on January 3 at Cable Dahmer Arena, closing out the night with a strong defensive effort and timely scoring.

Fort Wayne opened the scoring late in the first period, but Kansas City responded just 22 seconds later when Jackson Jutting netted his 12th goal of the season, assisted by Landon McCallum and Marcus Crawford, sending the teams into intermission tied 1-1.

After a scoreless second and third period marked by disciplined defensive play on both sides, the Mavericks capitalized in overtime. At 6:57 of the extra frame, Marcus Crawford delivered the game-winning goal, finishing a setup from Jack Randl and Nolan Sullivan to give Kansas City the full two points.

Goaltender Logan Terness backstopped the Mavericks with an excellent performance, turning aside 27 of 28 shots. Crawford, Jutting, and Terness were named the game's Three Stars.







