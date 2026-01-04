Komets Drop Another Overtime Game
Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Saturday, January 3rd Komets drop another game in overtime
The Komets finished the season series with Kansas City on Saturday night with a 2-1 overtime loss.
The scoring started at 16:12 of the first period when defenseman Jalen Smereck scored from the blueline for this fifith goal of the season with an assist from Nick Deakin-Poot. The Komets' lead did not last long, as the Mavericks lit the lamp one minute later to tie the game 1-1.
After a scoreless second period and third period, the game was decided in overtime for the second straight night, where Marcus Crawford scored the game-winner with three seconds remaining in the extra period. Nathan Day took the loss, making 21 saves.
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2026
- Wheeling's Goat Takes Down Bison - Wheeling Nailers
- Brackett's Two-Goal Night Nets Swamp Rabbits First Road Win of 2026 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gargoyles Shut out in 3-0 Loss to Gladiators - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Komets Drop Another Overtime Game - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Hand Everblades 4-3 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Drop Tight Contest Against Fuel Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa Battles to End in 3-2 Defeat at Tulsa - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Fall in Series Finale - Utah Grizzlies
- Admirals Cruise Past Royals on Mascot Mania Night - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Defeat K-Wings on Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Defeat Heartlanders as Route 66 Blue Whales in Front of 13273 - Tulsa Oilers
- Bison Fall, 4-1, in Wheeling - Bloomington Bison
- Beaulieu Scores First Mariners Goal in Loss to Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Tyler Brennan Stops 36 in 4-2 Victory over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Win 9th Consecutive Game, 3rd Straight against Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- A Celebration Without Goals for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ghost Pirates Blank Lions, 4-0; Staal Becomes Franchise Wins Leader - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- David Gagnon Reassigned to Gargoyles - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Dylan Wells Returns to Utah for Saturday's Road Battle at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Artur Cholach Recalled to AHL Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 3, 2026 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Middle Game in Nevada - Allen Americans
- Florida Fights Orlando on Marvel Night - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.