Komets Drop Another Overtime Game

Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Saturday, January 3rd Komets drop another game in overtime

The Komets finished the season series with Kansas City on Saturday night with a 2-1 overtime loss.

The scoring started at 16:12 of the first period when defenseman Jalen Smereck scored from the blueline for this fifith goal of the season with an assist from Nick Deakin-Poot. The Komets' lead did not last long, as the Mavericks lit the lamp one minute later to tie the game 1-1.

After a scoreless second period and third period, the game was decided in overtime for the second straight night, where Marcus Crawford scored the game-winner with three seconds remaining in the extra period. Nathan Day took the loss, making 21 saves.







ECHL Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.