No Changes in Attitudes as Tahoe Wins Thriller on Opening Night of Margaritaville Weekend
Published on January 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Allen Americans on night one of Margaritaville Weekend 4-3.
In the first period, Olivier LeBlanc started the scoring for Tahoe as a high-flying puck found its way to the back of the net to put Tahoe up 1-0. Later in the frame, it was Harrison Blaisdell scoring on the power play for Allen to tie the game after the opening 20.
In the second, Allen took the lead at the midway point of the period after Danny Katic buried a backhanded chance in front to give the Americans a 2-1 lead. In the final 90 seconds of the period, Trent Swick would tie the game with his 12th goal of the season to send the game to the final period all evened up.
In the final frame, Devon Paliani scored a goal in his fifth straight game as he helped give the Knight Monsters a 3-2 lead. With under five minutes left, it was Brayden Watts for the Americans who tied the score off a back-door pass to make it 3-3. However, in the final 15 seconds of regulation, Casey Bailey played hero as he buried a chance in front to send the Tahoe crowd home happy with a 4-3 win.
Jordan Papirny stopped 42 of 45 Allen shots in victory, earning second star of the game honors and his seventh win of the season.
The Knight Monsters return home on Sunday, January 4, 2026, to take on the Allen Americans for the final night of Margaritaville Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 3:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 2:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
#DareToDescend
