Heartlanders Nearly Mount Comeback, But Fall to Wings, 3-2
Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell short in a back-and-forth game, 3-2, against the Kalamazoo Wings Wednesday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders came back from a 2-0 deficit to even the game at two before Andre Ghantous scored the game-winner to break the tie.
William Rousseau made 35 saves for Iowa in defeat. Kalamazoo's Ty Young blocked 29 shots in the win.
David Keefer opened the scoring for the Wings at 7:11 of the first period, finishing a cross-crease feed from Davis Pennington. Colin Bilek then extended Kalamazoo's lead with a power-play goal to make it 2-0. Brandon Schultz got Iowa on the board with ten seconds left in the frame, beating Young on a breakaway to send the Heartlanders into the first intermission down 2-1.
Iowa's Jaxon Nelson slipped a shot past Young at 15:10 of the second period to tie the game at two. Ghantous broke the deadlock at 9:24 of the third, scoring the game-winner on Kalamazoo's second power-play goal of the night.
Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games! Fri., Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m. is Education Appreciation Day pres. by MidWestOne Bank vs. Toledo. Sat., Jan. 17 is Dash's Birthday Party pres. by Firehouse Subs against Toledo.
