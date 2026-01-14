Coach, Players Added to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday roster changes for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. In this year's All-Star event, players from the Allen Americans will be combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

Kansas City head coach Tad O'Had has been added to the coaching staff, in place of Toledo's Pat Mikesch, who is unable to attend the All-Star Classic. O'Had in in his sixth season as the Mavericks' head coach. During his tenure, O'Had has guided the Mavericks to two Mountain Division Championships, one Brabham Cup as ECHL regular-season champions, an ECHL record 29 road wins in a single season, two Western Conference Finals appearances, and the team's first-ever trip to the Kelly Cup Finals

Four players have been added to the All-Star Classic roster for players who are unable to participate in the event - Adirondack goaltender Jeremy Brodeur, Tahoe forward Devon Paliani, Toledo forward Brandon Hawkins and Wichita forward Kyle Crnkovic.

Highlighting Fan Fest will be an appearance from Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, who will sign autographs and pose for photographs, from 1-3 p.m. Fan Fest will also feature interactive games, live music, celebrity autographs and more. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

