Gladiators Weekly: I-85 Rivalry Renewed

Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - The Gladiators will renew the I-85 Rivalry with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with three matchups this weekend on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena; and Sunday and Monday at Gas South Arena.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Atlanta Gladiators at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Saturday, January 17th at 6:05 PM EST Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Atlanta Gladiators - Sunday, January 18th at 3:10 PM EST Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Atlanta Gladiators - Monday, January 19th at 1:10 PM EST

Atlanta is 6-1 against Greenville so far this season and has won the last six meetings. The Gladiators are 2-0 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena this season and have not, and will not, play games on back-to-back nights there this season. This marks the Gladiators third 3-in-3 this season. In their last 3-in-3, the Gladiators swept the weekend with wins over Jacksonville and Greenville (x2) from 12/19 to 12/21.

The last time the Gladiators met the Swamp Rabbits, the result was the highest scoring game the Gladiators have been in this season, with 11 goals combined in a 7-4 Atlanta win on the road. Ethan Haider stopped a career-high 41 shots in the victory, as Atlanta got goals from six different skaters - including one from each of the two newest Gladiators, Orzeck and O'Brien.

Historically, this has been a rivalry that has been entertaining to watch - no matter the records. Atlanta is 93-85-18 all-time vs Greenville, with Saturday's game marking the 197th all-time meeting. These two teams have already met 7 times this season, with three of them going to overtime and 6 of the 7 having been decided by 2 goals or less.

THREE GLADIATORS HEADED TO ALL-STAR CLASSIC THIS WEEKEND

Last week it was announced that goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter, forward Jack O'Brien, and head coach Matt Ginn will all represent the Gladiators at the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Allen TX, on January 19. Atlanta is the only team to have two players named to the All-Star Classic roster (O'Brien was voted as Iowa's All-Star representative prior to being traded to Atlanta).

Semptimphelter, under contract to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, is 11-4-0 in 15 appearances with the Gladiators, and leads the ECHL with a 1.55 goals-against average, is second in the ECHL with a .943 save percentage and has 1 shutout. The 23-year-old goaltender was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month for December and has allowed two or less goals in all but two of his 15 starts.

O'Brien was acquired in a trade with the Iowa Heartlanders on 12/29 and has scored a goal in three of his first four games with the Gladiators, bringing his season total to 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points in 29 games. At the time of the trade, the 22-year-old forward was Iowa's leading point and goal scorer; and has since become Atlanta's leading goal scorer.

In his first season as Gladiators head coach, Ginn has led the team to a 21-8-0 record. He originally joined Atlanta's staff last season, serving as an assistant coach under Derek Nesbitt. Prior to joining the Gladiators, Ginn spent the previous two seasons as head coach of the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League in England. In his first season with Manchester in 2022-23, Ginn guided the team to a 22-28-4 record - an improvement from the prior season that helped the Storm qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2021. The Storm continued to improve under Ginn in 2023-24, posting a 27-20-7 record for 61 points, qualifying for the postseason for the second straight season as Ginn earned the EIHL's Coach of the Year Award. A goaltender during his playing days, Ginn appeared in 90 games with the Gladiators from 2015-18 posting a record of 38-41-5.

JEFF CAMPBELL TO BE INDUCTED INTO HALL OF FAME ON MONDAY

Campbell scored 254 points (90 goals and 164 assists) in 210 career ECHL games with the Gwinnett Gladiators from 2004-2008. During the 2005-06 season, he ranked fifth in the league with 53 assists and 83 points, helping the Gladiators to reach the Kelly Cup Finals, while earning a spot on the All-ECHL First Team and earning League Most Valuable Player honors. In 2007-08, he finished second in assists (65) and points (91), once again earning All-ECHL First Team honors and receiving the ECHL Sportsmanship Award. Campbell currently ranks fourth all-time amongst Gladiators skaters in goals (90) and third in assists (164), and points (254). He also has the second best plus/minus in Gladiators history with a +70 rating.

Following his time with the Gladiators, Campbell went on to play the final 10 seasons of his career in Europe, nine of those coming in Switzerland, where he is currently the head coach for HC Fribourg-Gottéron U21.

LAST HOME GAMES IN JANUARY

This weekend's games are the last home games in the month of January! Click each game below for tickets!

Frosty Boots & Country Roots presented by Wendy's | Gladiators vs Swamp Rabbits - Sunday, January 18th at 3:10 PM

Boots, hats, and hockey! Southern charm hits the ice with country tunes, themed activations, cozy vibes, and winter fun. Don't miss this festive night!

Sensory Friendly Game | Gladiators vs Swamp Rabbits - Monday, January 19th at 1:10 PM

A welcoming night for fans with sensory sensitivities. Features include lower volume, no goal horn, dimmed lights, quiet zones, and a calm, inclusive experience.

RECAP OF LAST WEEK:

Friday, January 9th - Savannah 5, Atlanta 2

The Gladiators fell to the Ghost Pirates 5-2 at Gas South Arena on Friday. Atlanta allowed a season high of 5 goals and lost at home for just the third time this season. Savannah struck three times in the opening 6:55 of the game from Riedell, Zabaneh, and Huard to go up 3-0. In the second, Cody Sylvester found the back of the net twice to make it a 3-2 game, with one of his goals coming on the power play. However, in the third period, Savannah was able to pull away with goals from Davies and Sulivan to make it a 5-2 final. Atlanta went 1/2 on the power play and 1/1 on the penalty kill. Haider stopped 25/30 in the loss, while Cormier stopped 22/24 for the Ghost Pirates.

Saturday, January 10th - Atlanta 2, Savannah 3

The Gladiators lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season, as Savannah took the second game of the home & home 3-2. Once again, the Ghost Pirates got off to a hot start, scoring two goals from Carroll and Walsh on a screen and a tip-in in the opening seven minutes of the game. O'Brien was able to punch in a goal late in the first to make it 2-1, before Savannah tacked on another from Zabaneh early in the second on the PP to make it 3-1 Ghost Pirates. A third period goal from Peter Morgan was not enough to complete the comeback and overcome the early deficit, with Purpura and the Ghost Pirates hanging on to win 3-2. Semptimphelter stopped 26/29 in the loss, while Purpura stopped 25/27 for Savannah. The Gladiators went 0/2 on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill.

TEAM NOTES

The Gladiators are averaging 2.1 goals against per game - the lowest figure in the ECHL.

The Gladiators' best defensive period so far this season is the first period, having outscored their opponents 25-18 in the first period this season for a +7 goal differential. Only Maine (15) has allowed fewer first period goals this season.

Atlanta's best scoring period has been the third period, having outscored opponents 33-21 in the third period this season for a +12 goal differential.

The Gladiators are 17-2 when scoring first and 4-6 when trailing first this season. They have allowed the first goal in their last two games, both losses to Savannah. Atlanta has won 11 straight games when scoring first. The last time they didn't was 11/23 vs South Carolina, a 3-2 loss.

Atlanta gave up a season high of five goals in the 5-2 loss to Savannah on Friday and allowed a season high of three goals in the first period.

The Gladiators have lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season (11/14 @ SC & 11/15 @ JAX) and are 4-2 coming off a loss this season.

The two home games on Sunday and Monday are the Gladiators last until February 4th. Atlanta is set to embark on its longest road trip of the year with 7 straight games on the road, visiting South Carolina, Orlando (x2), Florida (x3) and Greensboro from 1/23 to 2/3.

PLAYER NOTES

Chad Nychuk: Is 6th amongst ECHL defensemen in points with 25 and is 2nd in +/- with a +20 rating.

Jack O'Brien: Has 3g in his first four games as a Gladiator. His 6 power play goals (all scored with Iowa) are tied for 3rd most in the ECHL. He took a career-high 7 shots on goal in the 3-2 loss at Savannah on Saturday.

Cody Sylvester: Scored twice on Friday night for his first multi-goal game of the season. Last season, Sylvester had four multi-goal games.

T.J. Semptimphelter: Leads ECHL goaltenders in goals against average (1.55), and is second in save percentage (.943). He is tied for third in wins amongst goaltenders (11).

Carson Denomie: Has 1g and 2a in his last four games. He recorded an assist on Saturday in Savannah and fought Logan Drevitch.

Andrew Jarvis: Has 2a in his last three games. He recorded and assist and fought Logan Drevitch on Friday night at Gas South Arena.

TRANSACTION REPORT

1/7/25 - F Derek Gentile was SIGNED by Atlanta (ECHL) to an SPC

1/9/25 - F Derek Gentile was RELEASED by Atlanta (ECHL)

ATLANTA GLADIATORS STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Jack O'Brien - 14

Assists: Chad Nychuk - 22

Points: Alex Young/Chad Nychuk/Jack O'Brien - 25

+/-: Chad Nychuk - +20

Penalty Minutes: Ryan Conroy - 44

Power Play Goals: Jack O'Brien - 6

Power Play Assists: Chad Nychuk - 7

Shorthanded Goals: Seven tied

Points per Game: Chad Nychuk - .89

Wins: T.J. Semptimphelter - 11

GAA: T.J. Semptimphelter - 1.55

Save Percentage: T.J. Semptimphelter - .943

Shutouts: T.J. Semptimphelter - 1

ATLANTA GLADIATORS ROSTER

Forwards (12): Ryley Appelt, Mickey Burns, Joey Cipollone, Carson Denomie, Ryan Francis, Mike McNamee, Peter Morgan, Ryan Nolan, Jack O'Brien, Ethan Scardina, Cody Sylvester, Alex Young

Defensemen (8): Dylan Carabia, Ryan Conroy, Andrew Jarvis, Brendan Less, Chad Nychuk, Nolan Orzeck, Zach Yoder

Goaltenders (2): Ethan Haider, T.J. Semptimphelter

Hockey Operations Staff:

Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations: Matt Ginn

Assistant Coach: Zach Vinnell

Equipment Manager: Ben Ellis

Athletic Trainer: Nick Nelson







