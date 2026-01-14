Jeremy Brodeur Named to ECHL All-Star Classic

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that goaltender Jeremy Brodeur has been selected to participate in the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic to be hosted by the Allen Americans on Monday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Brodeur, 29, has played the most games for a goaltender in Thunder history (74), has the most shutouts in Thunder history (7), and the most wins in Thunder history (41). This season, the Essex Fells, New Jersey native is second in the ECHL in wins (12), ninth in goals-against average (2.23), and tenth in save percentage (.923).

Brodeur has seen action in 173 career ECHL games with Adirondack, South Carolina, Maine, Allen and Norfolk compiling an overall record of 73-63-12-4 with seven shutouts, a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. He has also appeared in five career AHL games with Utica, Binghamton, and Providence and seven career games in the SPHL with Knoxville and Peoria.

Prior to turning pro, Brodeur played in 124 career games with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 70-40-9 with 11 shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

