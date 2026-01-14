Jeremy Brodeur Named to ECHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that goaltender Jeremy Brodeur has been selected to participate in the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic to be hosted by the Allen Americans on Monday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Brodeur, 29, has played the most games for a goaltender in Thunder history (74), has the most shutouts in Thunder history (7), and the most wins in Thunder history (41). This season, the Essex Fells, New Jersey native is second in the ECHL in wins (12), ninth in goals-against average (2.23), and tenth in save percentage (.923).
Brodeur has seen action in 173 career ECHL games with Adirondack, South Carolina, Maine, Allen and Norfolk compiling an overall record of 73-63-12-4 with seven shutouts, a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. He has also appeared in five career AHL games with Utica, Binghamton, and Providence and seven career games in the SPHL with Knoxville and Peoria.
Prior to turning pro, Brodeur played in 124 career games with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 70-40-9 with 11 shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.
The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday against Trois-Rivieres. Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light!
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder goaltender Jeremy Brodeur
ECHL Stories from January 14, 2026
- Mariners Host Hockey Fights Cancer & Pirates Night II in Rivalry Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Isak Walther Returns to Atlanta from Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Jeremy Brodeur Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Tyler Kobryn from Indy Fuel - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tad O'Had Named ECHL All-Star Coach - Kansas City Mavericks
- Coach, Players Added to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Forward Devon Paliani Added to All-Star Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Hawkins Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Weekly: I-85 Rivalry Renewed - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Nathan Berke - Kalamazoo Wings
- Huard Returned to Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Chase Yoder Selected as ECHL Player of the Week - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Receive Cam Berg from Bridgeport, Cam McDonald Returns from Professional Tryout - Worcester Railers HC
- Blades Return Home to Start Series against Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Edward Re-Assigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.