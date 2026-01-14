K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Nathan Berke
Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that the team has signed rookie forward Nathan Berke to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
Berke, 26, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 181-pound, Williamsville, NY native who's played parts of the last two seasons for the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL) and the Quad City Storm (SPHL), scoring 24 points (9g, 15a) in 37 games played.
Prior to the SPHL, Berke played parts of five seasons (2020-25) with SUNY-Cortland (NCAA III), amassing 111 points (50g, 61a) in 106 games played. The forward also earned NCAA III (AHCA) First Team All-American (East), NCAA III (All-USCHO) Second Team, NCAA III (SUNYAC) First Team All-Conference, and was named the NCAA III (SUNYAC) Player of the Year in 2024-25.
Kalamazoo hits the road for a midweek clash against the Iowa Heartlanders (9-21-2-0) for an 8 p.m. EST puck drop on Wednesday, January 14, at Xtream Arena.
The K-Wings then return home for our 5th Annual Rainbow Ice Night at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, January 16! The ice will shine bright, and so will the fans at Wings Event Center in a show of unity and support. Don't miss this vibrant night of inclusion, celebration, and K-Wings hockey! Stick around post-game for the specialty jersey auction.
