Edward Re-Assigned to Maine

Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Wednesday that defenseman Jackson Edward was re-assigned to Maine from Providence, by Boston. Edward suited up in two games for the Mariners before the holiday break.

A 2022 draft pick of the Bruins, Edward is in his second season a pro. He skated in 31 games for Providence in 2024-25, scoring one goal and adding six assists. He finished the regular season in Maine, skating in seven more games, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

The 21-year-old Ontario native appeared in the two games at Trois-Rivieres on December 19th and 20th. He's played nine games for Providence this season, without a point. Prior to turning pro, Edward played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the London Knights, including his final season as alternate captain.

The Mariners return to Cross Insurance Arena this weekend for games on Friday and Saturday night against the Worcester Railers. Friday is a 7:15 PM faceoff and is "Hockey Fights Cancer Night," featuring auctions for the Maine Children's Cancer program. Saturday is the second and final "Pirates Night," presented by Camden National Bank, as the Mariners once again honor their predecessors for a 6 PM puck drop, wearing Pirates jerseys.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.