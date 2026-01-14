Mariners Host Hockey Fights Cancer & Pirates Night II in Rivalry Weekend

Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners, as the Portland Pirates, celebrate a goal

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners, as the Portland Pirates, celebrate a goal(Maine Mariners)

The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, get ready for a busy stretch of home games with two this weekend against their rivals, the Worcester Railers. Friday night is Hockey Fights Cancer, with Saturday bringing the return of the Portland Pirates for second of two Pirates Nights. The Mariners play nine of their next 12 games on home ice.

Friday night is a 7:15 PM faceoff for Hockey Fights Cancer. The Mariners are auctioning off several unique items for an important cause. Special warmup jerseys, a custom goalie helmet, and locker room plates will all be available via DASH auction beginning on Thursday (and ending Friday night), with proceeds benefitting the Maine Children's Cancer Program.

Saturday's puck drops at 6:00 PM as the Mariners pay tribute to their American Hockey League predecessors one more time. Pirates front office alumni Brad Church, Tom Caron, Greg Glynn, and Jeff Mannix will all be recognized in a pregame ceremony, with the latter three joining Michael Keeley on the broadcast during the game. There will also be a moment of silence for the late Pirates founder Godfrey Wood. The first 3,000 fans through the door will receive a Pirates rally towel, courtesy of Mathews Brothers and the Mariners will wear Pirates jerseys once again, with the auction closing before the game ends. The Mariners met Worcester for the first Pirates Night on December 13th - a 4-2 Worcester victory. Pirates Night is presented by Camden National Bank.

The Mariners and Railers will meet a total of three times on the weekend, playing Sunday at 3:05 PM at DCU Center in Worcester. As the teams battle for the fifth annual VIP Tires & Service Rivalry Cup, Maine leads the 14-game season series, 4-3, but Worcester has won the last three meetings. It's a crucial series in the North Division standings, with the Mariners (14-10-5-1) currently four points up on the Railers (14-15-1-1) for the fourth and final playoff spot. The Mariners have points in four in a row (3-0-1) after taking five of a possible six in three games at Reading last weekend.

Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday home games, including four tickets, four food & chuck-a-puck vouchers, and two Spare Time recreation vouchers, all for just $180. Family Four Packs must be purchased in advance of game day.

