ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on January 14, 2026







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced that Fort Wayne's Nico Blachman has been suspended for 12 games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #515, Toledo at Fort Wayne, on Jan. 11.

Blachman is fined and suspended for five games under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 17:02 of the first period and for an additional seven games based on his previous supplemental discipline history.

Blachman will miss Fort Wayne's games vs. Indy tonight (Jan. 14), vs. Bloomington (Jan. 16 and Jan. 17), at Indy (Jan. 23), at Cincinnati (Jan. 24), at Wheeling (Jan. 25), at Cincinnati (Jan. 30), vs. Tahoe (Jan. 31 and Feb. 1), at Wheeling (Feb. 4) vs. Iowa (Feb. 6) and vs. Toledo (Feb. 7).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







