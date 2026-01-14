ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced that Fort Wayne's Nico Blachman has been suspended for 12 games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #515, Toledo at Fort Wayne, on Jan. 11.
Blachman is fined and suspended for five games under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 17:02 of the first period and for an additional seven games based on his previous supplemental discipline history.
Blachman will miss Fort Wayne's games vs. Indy tonight (Jan. 14), vs. Bloomington (Jan. 16 and Jan. 17), at Indy (Jan. 23), at Cincinnati (Jan. 24), at Wheeling (Jan. 25), at Cincinnati (Jan. 30), vs. Tahoe (Jan. 31 and Feb. 1), at Wheeling (Feb. 4) vs. Iowa (Feb. 6) and vs. Toledo (Feb. 7).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
ECHL Stories from January 14, 2026
- Mariners Host Hockey Fights Cancer & Pirates Night II in Rivalry Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Isak Walther Returns to Atlanta from Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Jeremy Brodeur Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Tyler Kobryn from Indy Fuel - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tad O'Had Named ECHL All-Star Coach - Kansas City Mavericks
- Coach, Players Added to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Forward Devon Paliani Added to All-Star Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Hawkins Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Weekly: I-85 Rivalry Renewed - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Nathan Berke - Kalamazoo Wings
- Huard Returned to Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Chase Yoder Selected as ECHL Player of the Week - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Receive Cam Berg from Bridgeport, Cam McDonald Returns from Professional Tryout - Worcester Railers HC
- Blades Return Home to Start Series against Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Edward Re-Assigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.