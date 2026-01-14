Railers Receive Cam Berg from Bridgeport, Cam McDonald Returns from Professional Tryout

Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Cam Berg has been loaned to the Worcester Railers from the Bridgeport Islanders, while defenseman Cam McDonald has returned to Worcester following his professional tryout with Bridgeport.

Berg, 23, comes to Worcester amidst his rookie season. The West Fargo, ND, native has scored ten points (5G, 5A), in 28 games this season with the Bridgeport Islanders to go with 14 penalty minutes. Berg played in three games for Bridgeport at the end of the 2024-25 season following his four-year collegiate career between the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of North Dakota. In 140 NCAA Division 1 games, Berg had 106 points (50G, 56A) to go with 76 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. Berg was drafted #125 overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry draft by the New York Islanders.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the 6'0", 192 lb forward played in 148 games in the United States Hockey League between the Omaha Lancers and the Muskegon Lumberjacks where he totaled 102 points (50G, 52A) to go with 38 penalty minutes and a +20 rating.

McDonald, 24, returns to Worcester following a three week professional tryout with the Bridgeport Islanders. McDonald has appeared in 23 games this season for Worcester, recording six assists to go with ten penalty minutes and a +3 rating.

