Isak Walther Returns to Atlanta from Milwaukee
Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the NHL's Nashville Predators and the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Wednesday that forward Isak Walther has been returned from loan with the Admirals and will return to the Gladiators.
Walther was loaned to the Admirals on 12/31 and in four games with Milwaukee registered one assist. The 6'4", 205-pound forward has 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points in 25 games with the Gladiators this season. He was named the ECHL's Rookie of the Month for December with 8 goals and 5 assists for 13 points in 9 games last month.
The first-year pro out of the University of Vermont leads all Gladiators rookies in scoring and is 8th among ECHL rookies with 23 points. Prior to turning pro, Walther recorded 57 points (24g and 33a) in 128 career games at the University of Vermont.
The Gladiators renew the I-85 Rivalry this weekend with a 3-in-3 with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, with home games on 1/18 and 1/19 at Gas South Arena! Join the Glads for the country themed Frosty Boots & Country Roots game on Sunday at 3:00 PM and the Sensory Friendly Game on Monday at 1:00 PM by getting your tickets!
