Solar Bears Acquire Forward Tyler Kobryn from Indy Fuel

Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the team has acquired forward Tyler Kobryn from the Indy Fuel to satisfy the future considerations acquired in a trade with the Maine Mariners for defenseman Nick Anderson.

Kobryn, 28, has appeared in 16 games this season with Worcester and Indy, putting up two points (1g-1a) and six penalty minutes. In total, Kobryn has skated in 186 ECHL games over four seasons with Tulsa, Atlanta, Kalamazoo, Indy, Reading, Florida, and Worcester, scoring 45 points (26g-19a) and 68 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound forward has also played in 49 SPHL games over two season, scoring 34 points (16g-18a).

Prior to his professional career, Kobryn played four seasons of college hockey at Wesleyan University (NCAA Division III), scoring 29 points (18g-11a).







ECHL Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.