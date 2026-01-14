Solar Bears Acquire Forward Tyler Kobryn from Indy Fuel
Published on January 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the team has acquired forward Tyler Kobryn from the Indy Fuel to satisfy the future considerations acquired in a trade with the Maine Mariners for defenseman Nick Anderson.
Kobryn, 28, has appeared in 16 games this season with Worcester and Indy, putting up two points (1g-1a) and six penalty minutes. In total, Kobryn has skated in 186 ECHL games over four seasons with Tulsa, Atlanta, Kalamazoo, Indy, Reading, Florida, and Worcester, scoring 45 points (26g-19a) and 68 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-3, 214-pound forward has also played in 49 SPHL games over two season, scoring 34 points (16g-18a).
Prior to his professional career, Kobryn played four seasons of college hockey at Wesleyan University (NCAA Division III), scoring 29 points (18g-11a).
ECHL Stories from January 14, 2026
- Mariners Host Hockey Fights Cancer & Pirates Night II in Rivalry Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Isak Walther Returns to Atlanta from Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Jeremy Brodeur Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Tyler Kobryn from Indy Fuel - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tad O'Had Named ECHL All-Star Coach - Kansas City Mavericks
- Coach, Players Added to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Forward Devon Paliani Added to All-Star Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Hawkins Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Weekly: I-85 Rivalry Renewed - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Nathan Berke - Kalamazoo Wings
- Huard Returned to Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Chase Yoder Selected as ECHL Player of the Week - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Receive Cam Berg from Bridgeport, Cam McDonald Returns from Professional Tryout - Worcester Railers HC
- Blades Return Home to Start Series against Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Edward Re-Assigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Tyler Kobryn from Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Sign Forward Eric Olson
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Milo Roelens Reassigned to Syracuse Crunch by Tampa Bay Lightning; Spencer Kersten Recalled by Syracuse Crunch
- Solar Bears Spencer Kersten Selected to Participate in 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic