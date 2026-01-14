Knight Monsters Forward Devon Paliani Added to All-Star Roster

January 14, 2026

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that forward Devon Paliani has been added to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster.

Paliani has recorded 17 goals and 15 assists this season in 36 contests for the Knight Monsters. His 17 goals lead all Tahoe skaters and are tied for third in the ECHL.

Paliani joins the Knight Monsters after skating in all 72 games last season for the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Paliani posted 32 goals and 27 assists in those games with Savannah.

The 2026 Warrior /ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. In this year's All-Star event, players from the Allen Americans will be combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







