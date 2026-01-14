Blades Return Home to Start Series against Icemen

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades return to home ice after earning five of a possible six points last weekend in Worcester, closing out their final non-division road series of the season. Florida now turns its attention back to the South Division, welcoming the Jacksonville Icemen to Hertz Arena for the first time this season on Wednesday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Jacksonville enters the series tied with Orlando for sixth place in the South Division, owning a 14-15-1-0 record and trailing Greenville by one point. The Icemen are coming off a 4-3 overtime win Saturday at Orlando, continuing a stretch that has seen five of their last six games decided by one goal. Offensively, Jacksonville is led by Bennett MacArthur with 26 points, including points in each of his last two games (1g-2a), while Aidan Fulp paces the Icemen blueline with 16 points. In goal, Scott Ratzlaff and Michael Bullion have split time this season, with each netminder earning five wins for the Icemen. Jacksonville has struggled on the road, posting a 2-6 record in its last eight road contests, with six of those games decided by one goal.

On the other side, Florida enters the series in rhythm, having dropped just three games in regulation since October 29 while posting a 14-4-2 record against South Division foes. Brad Ralph's group has been dominant on home ice of late, skating to a 7-0-1 mark over its last eight games at Hertz Arena outscoring their opponents 28-16 during that stretch. Everblades All-Star Anthony Romano leads Florida's offense with 27 points (11g-16a) and is coming off his second multi-goal performance of the season, while Gianfranco Cassaro paces the Everblades blueline with 17 points. In goal, Will Cranley has provided steady play for Florida, winning each of his last 10 starts while allowing two goals or fewer in nine of his 12 starts this season.

The Icemen earned a 3-2 overtime victory on November 26 in the lone meeting between the two sides this season in Jacksonville, with defenseman Aidan Fulp scoring the game-winning goal. Last season, the Everblades dominated the season series, winning six of seven meetings, including a perfect 3-0 mark at Hertz Arena.

Following Wednesday's opener, the two teams will meet again Friday night for Margaritaville Night, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

