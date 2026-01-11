Wings Beat Landers in Back-And-Forth Third, 4-3

Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders wrapped up a season-long eight-game road trip with a 4-3 defeat at the Kalamazoo Wings Sunday at Wings Event Center. Iowa scored twice early in the third to take a 3-2 lead, but Collin Saccoman tied it with 7:35 left Ryan Cox delivered the game-winning strike with 4:50 to go.

Rasmus Kumpulainen scored twice for Iowa. His second goal tied the game at two at:23 of the third on a beautiful drag and shot from the left post, his third in six games. Stevie Leskovar wired a slap shot from the high slot three minutes later to give Iowa their first lead.

In a high-scoring-chance first frame, the K-Wings scored the first two goals and Iowa responded halfway through the frame to pull within one. Raymond Brice scored first at 2:26, then Kylor Wall's point shot at 8:28 ricocheted off a body and in.

Kumpulainen gave Iowa the next red light at 13:04 of the first. Iowa attempted four shots in a 30-second span in the attacking zone; on the scoring play, Elliott McDermott bombed it off Youngs waist and leg, allowing the puck to trickle to Kumpulainen alone at the right post.

Both teams tightened up for the second period and neither scored in the middle frame.

William Rousseau made 25 saves in defeat. Ty Young won with 32 saves.

Iowa is next at home for three home games Jan. 14, Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, their first home games in a month. Tickets start at $10. Fri., Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m. is Education Appreciation Day pres. by MidWestOne Bank vs. Toledo. Sat., Jan. 17 is Dash's Birthday Party pres. by Firehouse Subs against Toledo.







