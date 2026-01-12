Rush Drop One-Goal Game Despite 55 Saves from DiMatteo

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Ryan Kuzmich(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Rico DiMatteo made 55 saves on 57 shots in his ECHL debut, but the Rapid City Rush (16-15-2) fell short against the Indy Fuel (15-13-4), 2-1, at The Monument Ice Arena on Sunday.

Connor Joyce scored on the Rush's very first shot just 32 seconds in on a setup from Ryan Kuzmich from behind the net.

From that point on, Fuel goaltender Ryan Ouellette stopped 30 consecutive shots. Matt Petgrave scored late in the first, then Owen Robinson tallied the eventual game-winner in the second.

Even while dead tired in the final game of the three-in-three, the Rush fought hard as they pressed for the tying goal with seven shots in the final three-and-a-half minutes of the game. DiMatteo, playing his first ECHL game after being called up from SPHL Pensacola in December, gave Rapid City a chance with phenomenal goaltending play. The 24-year-old rookie stopped his first 21 shots faced, and tallied the second-most saves for a goaltender this season in the ECHL.

The Rush's penalty kill turned in another perfect performance at 4-for-4. The PK went 13-for-13 in the three-game series against Indy.

Garrett Klotz registered his first fight of the year against Indy's Chris Cameron in the first period.

Overall, Rapid City allowed just five goals in three games despite oodles of shots against each night, and come away with four points in the series. The Rush continue their Central Division swing against the Cincinnati Cyclones next week.

Next game: Friday, January 17 at Cincinnati. 5:35 p.m. MST puck drop from Heritage Bank Center.

