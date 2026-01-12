Tahoe Finds Late Goal to Earn Series Sweep over Utah

Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 on Sunday to earn themselves a three-game sweep.

In a low-scoring first period, Grizzlies defenseman Noah Ganske found the back of the net to give Utah a 1-0 lead headed into the second period. In the period, Tahoe goaltender Jacob Mucitelli exited the game after the goal was scored, and Jordan Papirny entered in relief.

In the middle frame, Tahoe found its stride offensively. Samuel Mayer extended his league lead in goals amongst defensemen with his ninth to make it 1-1. Later in the period, Captain Luke Adam found the back of the net to give the Knight Monsters a 2-1 lead headed into the third.

In the third and final period, Utah tied the game thanks to a goal by Evan Friesen to level the score at 2. Finally, with just over three minutes left in regulation, Mayer scored again, giving him an even 10 goals on the season, and lifting Tahoe to a 3-2 home win.

After entering in relief, Papirny stopped 25 of 26 Utah shots and earned himself the win, his 10th of the season.

Tahoe hits the road next week as they travel to take on the Wichita Thunder on Friday, January 16. Puck drop is at 5:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning on the Knight Monsters broadcast network at 4:55 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.