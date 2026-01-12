K-Wings Snipe Heartlanders Sunday
Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-14-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, overcame three straight goals with two of their own to best the Iowa Heartlanders (9-21-2-0) Sunday at Wings Event Center, 4-3.
Ryan Cox (8) broke the 3-3 tie with the game-winning goal at the 15:10 mark. On the play, Jayden Lee (11) found David Keefer (8) rushing across center ice with Cox. Keefer then dished the puck behind him to Cox in the slot for the game-winning shot that sailed just inside the right post.
It took Raymond Brice (1) only 2:24 into his return to the ECHL to score his first goal in nearly three years with a top-shelf backhand from the right side of the crease to give the K-Wings the early lead. On the play, Todd Skirving (2) won a left circle faceoff that was cleaned up by Spencer Kennedy (3), who sent a behind-the-back pass to Brice out front.
Kylor Wall (3) carried the momentum, landing a bomb from just inside the left end of the blue line at the 8:38 mark. On the setup, Powell Connor (1) sent the puck around the endboards to Spencer Kennedy (4), who backhanded another behind-the-back pass to Wall on the blue line, increasing the lead to two.
Unfortunately, the Heartlanders responded with three straight goals, one at the 13:04 mark and then two at the 23-second and 3:39 marks of the third period.
However, Collin Saccoman (3) stepped in to even the game at three with a backhanded flick past the goaltender at the 12:25 mark. On the goal, Davis Pennington (11) passed to Quinn Preston (15) at the blue line, who fed Saccoman in the slot for the dangle tuck.
Ty Young (5-1-0-0) was stout between the pipes, turning aside 32 of 35 shots, and the K-Wings went a perfect 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
Next up, Kalamazoo travels to Iowa for a midweek clash and the final of three straight against Iowa for an 8 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday, January 14, at Xtream Arena.
The K-Wings then return home for our 5th Annual Rainbow Ice Night at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, January 16! The ice will shine bright, and so will the fans at Wings Event Center in a show of unity and support. Don't miss this vibrant night of inclusion, celebration, and K-Wings hockey! Stick around post-game for the specialty jersey auction.
